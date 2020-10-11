DC post 162/4 against MI

Delhi Capitals scored 162 for four against defending champions Mumbai Indians after opting to bat first in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday. Opener Shikhar Dhawan scored unbeaten 69, while skipper Shreyas Iyer made 42.

For MI, Krunal Pandya picked up two wickets giving away 26 runs. Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals: 162 for 4 in 20 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 69 not out, Shreyas Iyer 42; Krunal Pandya 2/26).