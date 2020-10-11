DC post 162/4 against MI
Opener Shikhar Dhawan scored unbeaten 69, while skipper Shreyas Iyer made 42. For MI, Krunal Pandya picked up two wickets giving away 26 runs. Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals: 162 for 4 in 20 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 69 not out, Shreyas Iyer 42; Krunal Pandya 2/26).PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 11-10-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 21:19 IST
