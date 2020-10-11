C'garh: Cousin brother-sister duo killed over love affair; two kin held

In a suspected case of honour killing, a 21-year-old man and his cousin sister were allegedly poisoned to death by two of their family members in Chhattisgarh's Durg district for reportedly having a love affair, police said on Sunday. The victims, Shrihari and his cousin Aishwarya (20), hailed from Krishna Nagar locality under Supela police station limits, they said.

"The incident took place on Saturday, following which the accused identified as victims' uncle Ramu and the woman's brother Charan were arrested," Ajit Yadav, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) of Bhilai Nagar said. "Last month, Shrihari and Aishwarya had eloped from their houses, located next to each other in Krishna Nagar, following which the family had lodged their missing complaint," he said.

Durg police later traced their location in Chennai and sent a team there. The two were brought back here on October 7 and handed over to their family after completing legal formalities, he said. "On Saturday night, a police patrolling team noticed some suspicious activities in their houses and went inside for a normal interrogation, during which the two accused admitted to having poisoned the victims to death," he said.

The accused also told the investigators that they burnt the bodies on the bank of Shivnath river near Jevra Sirsa village, around 10 kms from Supela, he said. According to the accused, the victim were in a relationship and wanted to get married, but the family members were against it, he said.

Police have recovered the partially burnt bodies of the victims and a case has been registered in this connection, the CSP said, adding that further probe is underway.