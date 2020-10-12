Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seventh round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China to begin at 12 noon

The Seventh round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China is scheduled to begin at 12

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 09:04 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 09:04 IST
Seventh round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China to begin at 12 noon
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Seventh round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China is scheduled to begin at 12:00 noon on Monday at Chushul in Eastern Ladakh, where almost 50,000 troops from both sides are in a standoff position since April-May this year. The Indian side would be represented by outgoing 14 Corps Chief Lt Gen Harinder Singh and his successor Lt Gen PGK Menon.

In the seventh round of Corps Commander-level talks to be held between India and China on Monday, India will continue to demand complete disengagement and de-escalation by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) from the Eastern Ladakh sector. "India is expected to demand a discussion on all the friction points between the two sides from the sub-sector north to the central sector and complete disengagement and de-escalation by the Chinese Army from there," government sources said here.

The Chinese side has been demanding that such a mechanism should be discussed first for the new friction points along the northern and southern bank of the Pangong lake but India wants discussion on the entire area, they said. Indian forces had taken an aggressive stand and occupied several strategic heights on the southern and northern Pangong lake area preempting Chinese attempts to take them over.

After the meeting of the China Study Group two days ago, the Indian side is likely to be strict on its demand for completed escalation and disengagement from the area where they have been in a stand-off position for last over five months now. India has a clear stand that the gambit of talks must include disengagement and de-escalation from the entire Eastern Ladakh region for addressing the situation.

The transgressions in Eastern Ladakh took place in April-May timeframe while Singh had taken over the Corps in October last year. The political and military leadership including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane and Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria have been involved in tackling the issue of Chinese transgressions.

The core security team led by the NSA has been actively involved in preemptive and thwarting Chinese bids to occupy strategic heights in the southern and northern Pangong lake area. (ANI)

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

MI bowled really well as a unit, says Krunal

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya credited the teams bowling unit for the five-wicket IPL win over Delhi Capitals, saying that taking wickets in the powerplay and not conceding too many runs at the death overs proved crucial. Defendi...

Raymond appoints Joe Kuruvilla as CEO of Raymond Lifestyle

Textile firm Raymond on Monday said it has appointed Joe Kuruvilla as the Chief Executive Officer CEO of Raymond Lifestyle. Raymond Lifestyle is the flagship division of the company which includes branded textile and apparel business includ...

Distributed highest number of forestland pattas in country after coming to power: CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday claimed the state government has distributed the highest number of forestland rights certificates in the country after coming to power in 2018. It was an injustice to reject the forest ri...

EU leaders to insist on tough enforcement powers in Brexit deal - FT

French President Emmanuel Macron and other EU leaders will insist on tough enforcement rules for any trade deal with Britain, warning that Prime Minister Boris Johnsons bid to override the Brexit treaty has shown Britains word cannot be tru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020