Left Menu
Development News Edition

CPI MP files plea in SC to strike down farm laws for being 'unconstitutional'

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Binoy Viswam filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court on Monday, requesting "to strike down the three farm bills passed by the Parliament for being unconstitutional".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 09:17 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 09:17 IST
CPI MP files plea in SC to strike down farm laws for being 'unconstitutional'
CPI leader Binoy Viswam (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Binoy Viswam filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court on Monday, requesting "to strike down the three farm bills passed by the Parliament for being unconstitutional". The writ petition, according to a release by the Leader of CPI Parliamentary Party and Secretary, National Council, challenges the laws on various grounds "including that it violates the federal structure of India's constitutional framework."

Viswam stated that the passage of two bills in Rajya Sabha by a voice vote "deprived it of a chance to properly deliberate and vote on the statutes prior to its passing." According to the leader, this violates Article 100 and 107 of the Constitution.

Further, in the second level, the petitioner has challenged the statutes on various grounds as being in violation of Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution. He also says that the Parliament has no "legislative competence to enact the legislations as being in violation of the division of subjects under Schedule VII of the Constitution." The CPI MP has filed the petition through advocate on record, Sriram Parakkat.

The farm laws have come under attack from Opposition parties. Congress, CPI, and other parties have continually raised the demand for a rollback of the laws. Protests have also been held in Punjab, among other states by farmers and their organisations against the recently enacted laws. (ANI)

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

MI bowled really well as a unit, says Krunal

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya credited the teams bowling unit for the five-wicket IPL win over Delhi Capitals, saying that taking wickets in the powerplay and not conceding too many runs at the death overs proved crucial. Defendi...

Raymond appoints Joe Kuruvilla as CEO of Raymond Lifestyle

Textile firm Raymond on Monday said it has appointed Joe Kuruvilla as the Chief Executive Officer CEO of Raymond Lifestyle. Raymond Lifestyle is the flagship division of the company which includes branded textile and apparel business includ...

Distributed highest number of forestland pattas in country after coming to power: CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday claimed the state government has distributed the highest number of forestland rights certificates in the country after coming to power in 2018. It was an injustice to reject the forest ri...

EU leaders to insist on tough enforcement powers in Brexit deal - FT

French President Emmanuel Macron and other EU leaders will insist on tough enforcement rules for any trade deal with Britain, warning that Prime Minister Boris Johnsons bid to override the Brexit treaty has shown Britains word cannot be tru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020