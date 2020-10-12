Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU leaders to insist on tough enforcement powers in Brexit deal - FT

Johnson has set a deadline of the Oct. 15 EU summit for agreement on a deal, and an EU diplomat said on Friday Barnier wants a few more concessions from Britain before entering the last intense phase of negotiations on a trade deal. Johnson told German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday that progress must be made in post-Brexit trade talks with the European Union in coming days to bridge "significant gaps", in particular in the areas of fisheries and the level playing field, his office said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-10-2020 10:09 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 10:05 IST
EU leaders to insist on tough enforcement powers in Brexit deal - FT
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

French President Emmanuel Macron and other EU leaders will insist on tough enforcement rules for any trade deal with Britain, warning that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's bid to override the Brexit treaty has shown Britain's word cannot be trusted, the Financial Times reported.

EU diplomats said leaders at a summit starting on Thursday would call on EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier to ensure that "level playing field" guarantees for European businesses competing with British companies are backed by the right for Brussels to take rapid retaliatory action if Britain breaches its commitments, the FT reported on Monday. https://on.ft.com/34MuVHF France and other fishing nations in the EU will emphasise their determination to preserve quota rights in British waters, leaving Barnier with limited space to tease out a deal, the newspaper reported.

The EU wants to secure consistent rights to fish in British waters, an important issue for France where coastal fishing communities are politically influential. Britain wants a deal more like that of non-EU member Norway, under which quotas are set each year. Johnson has set a deadline of the Oct. 15 EU summit for agreement on a deal, and an EU diplomat said on Friday Barnier wants a few more concessions from Britain before entering the last intense phase of negotiations on a trade deal.

Johnson told German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday that progress must be made in post-Brexit trade talks with the European Union in coming days to bridge "significant gaps", in particular in the areas of fisheries and the level playing field, his office said. Johnson repeated his belief that "while achieving a deal in the coming days would be beneficial for both sides, the UK was also prepared to end the transition period on Australia-style terms".

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Kejriwal to launch spraying of anti-stubble burning solution on Tuesday

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will on Tuesday launch the spraying of the anti-stubble burning solution in Delhis Ghalib Pur village, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on SundaySo far, we have received applications to spray the anti-stubb...

5G-enabled industries to add USD8 trillion to global GDP by 2030: Nokia

Despite the economic challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, 5G-enabled industries have the potential to deliver USD8 trillion in value to the global economy by 2030, says new research from Nokia and Nokia Bell Labs.Nokias 5G Business ...

Congress spokesperson Kushboo Sundar quits party.PTI VGN SS PTI PTI

Congress spokesperson Kushboo Sundar quits party.PTI VGN SS PTI PTI...

Hooda lashes out at Haryana govt over lack of arrangements in mandis

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday lashed out at the state government over the alleged lack of proper arrangements in the mandis during the current crop procurement season. There is the total collapse of the mandi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020