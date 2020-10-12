Left Menu
CBI team likely to visit Hathras victim's village today

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has taken up the investigation of the Hathras incident, is likely to visit the victim's village Bulgadhi on Monday, said police.

ANI | Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 12-10-2020 11:59 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 11:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has taken up the investigation of the Hathras incident, is likely to visit the victim's village Bulgadhi on Monday, said police. Vineet Jaiswal, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Hathras said that the CBI team reached Hathras on Sunday.

"The CBI team reached Hathras on Sunday. They took documents related to the Hathras incident from police at Chandpa police station. There is a possibility that they will visit the village today," Jaiswal told ANI. "Some more members of the team may come today here. The forensic team may also visit here," he added

Meanwhile, the victim's family had left for Lucknow this morning amid tight security to appear before the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court at 2:15 pm. It is noteworthy that the bench had taken suo moto cognisance of the incident in which a 19-year old woman had died on September 29 after the alleged assault and gang-rape on September 14. The CBI on Sunday registered a case against an accused and took up the investigation of the Hathras incident.

The CBI registered the case on the request of the Uttar Pradesh government and "further notification from the Government of India." As per the agency, "the complainant has alleged that on September 14, 2020 the accused tried to strangulate his sister in the millet field."

The case has been registered at ACB Ghaziabad on Sunday under relevant sections of the IPC and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989). The suspected offences as per the FIR are rape, attempt to murder, and gang rape.Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB, Ghaziabad) Seema Pahuja, has been named the Investigating Officer (IO) of the case.

The agency has constituted a team and further investigation is underway. A 19-year-old Dalit woman had succumbed to her injuries at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on September 29 after being assaulted and allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on September 14.

Her mortal remains were taken to her native place, where the UP Police and administration allegedly cremated her body without the family's consent or presence. The Uttar Pradesh government had recommended a CBI probe in the Hathras incident. The state government also formed an SIT to probe the matter. (ANI)

