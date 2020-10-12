Bihar Minister Vinod Singh passes away, Nitish Kumar terms it as 'personal loss'
Bihar Minister Vinod Singh passed away in the national capital, following an illness for which he was undergoing treatment, at a hospital on Monday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 13:35 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 13:35 IST
Bihar Minister Vinod Singh passed away in the national capital, following an illness for which he was undergoing treatment, at a hospital on Monday. Singh held the portfolio of Minister for Backward Classes and Extremely Backward Classes Welfare (BC and EBC) in the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led cabinet.
The minister had suffered a brain hemorrhage on August 16, following which he was admitted to a hospital in Patna. From there he was sent to Delhi for treatment through an air ambulance. Earlier in June, Singh had also tested positive for coronavirus. After staying in isolation and following treatment, he had, however, recovered and had later tested negative for COVID-19.
His death comes as a setback to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar mourned the demise of his Cabinet colleague and termed it a "personal loss" for himself. Kumar also said that the last rites of the Minister will be conducted with state honours.
Kumar also conveyed his condolences to the deceased's family members. (ANI)
