Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hathras victim's family appears before high court

Family members of the 19-year-old Dalit woman, who died after allegedly being raped by four men in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district last month, appeared before the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Monday.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-10-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 15:35 IST
Hathras victim's family appears before high court

Family members of the 19-year-old Dalit woman, who died after allegedly being raped by four men in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district last month, appeared before the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Monday. The family comprising the victim's father, mother and three brothers was brought amid tight security from Hathras earlier in the day.

The court had on October 1 asked the woman's parents to apprise it of their version of the incident and had also ordered the Hathras district administration to arrange for their travel to the court and facilitate their appearance before it.  The high court had directed the district judge to ensure that the victim's family members appear before it on Monday. The court has also summoned additional chief secretary, home; director general of police; ADG, law and order; and the district magistrate and superintendent of police of Hathras to furnish the status report of the investigation in the case.

The woman was allegedly raped by four upper caste men on September 14. She succumbed to severe assault injuries at a Delhi hospital a fortnight later which was followed by a hushed up cremation at night allegedly forced by the district administration. The brutal injuries suffered by the woman and the administration's move to cremate her body late at night triggered massive outrage among people resulting in a pitched political battle from Delhi to Hathras.

"Shocked" by the murder and alleged gangrape of the Dalit woman and the subsequent forcible cremation, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court had on October 1 summoned top government officials. A division bench of Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Jaspreet Singh had also ordered the Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary, state police chief and an additional director general of police to appear before it on October 12 to explain the incident.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Radical plans for Premier League not dead yet despite swift opposition

Radical proposals to change English football backed by heavyweights Liverpool and Manchester United have been met with swift criticism but Football League EFL chairman Rick Parry insists he will push forward with the plan.The proposals woul...

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Netflix is yet to renew its spiritual and cosmic journey with its global viewers. Yes, The Midnight Gospel Season 2 has not been renewed. However, the way this animated web series have received high attention and viewership across the world...

Akbar Ebrahim gets a second term as FMSCI president

Former racer Akbar Ebrahim was on Monday unanimously elected for a second term as the president of Indias motorsports governing body, FMSCI. The elections were held via video-conference amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Ebrahim had his f...

CBSE declares results for class 10 compartment exams, pass percentage at 56.55 pc

The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE on Monday declared the results of the compartment exams for class 10, in which 56.55 per cent of the students who appeared for the exams, passed. According to the CBSE, the pass percentage for t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020