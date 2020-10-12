UP couple jumps into Ganga canal after families disapprove relationship

A 25-year-old man and his girlfriend who jumped into the Ganga canal in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar were upset as their families disapproved of their relationship because they belong to different castes, police said on Monday

Lalit Kumar and Chavi (20) jumped into the Ganga canal on Sunday, following which a search operation was launched, SHO Dubey Singh said

According to the SHO, divers have been pressed into service to trace the couple.