Soren approves Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for kin of slain BSF jawan

Jharkhand Chief Minister HemantSoren on Monday approved an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for themother of slain Border Security Force (BSF) personnel IsrarKhan, an official said

Soren also approved a proposal to provide a stategovernment job to the slain jawan's bother, he said

Khan, who hailed from South Golakdih area in Dhanbaddistrict, was killed in a Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh lastyear.