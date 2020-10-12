Soren approves Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for kin of slain BSF jawan

Soren approves Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for kin of slain BSF jawanPTI | Ranchi | Updated: 12-10-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 18:14 IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister HemantSoren on Monday approved an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for themother of slain Border Security Force (BSF) personnel IsrarKhan, an official said
Soren also approved a proposal to provide a stategovernment job to the slain jawan's bother, he said
Khan, who hailed from South Golakdih area in Dhanbaddistrict, was killed in a Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh lastyear.
