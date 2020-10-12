Nagorno-Karabakh says 51 more servicemen killed in fighting with Azerbaijan

Ethnic Armenian officials in the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh said on Monday that 51 more servicemen had been killed in fighting with Azerbaijan, bringing its total military death toll to 480 since fighting broke out on Sept. 27.

At least 25 civilians were killed and more than 100 wounded.

The fighting has surged to its worst level since the 1990s, when some 30,000 people were killed.

