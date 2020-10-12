Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nagorno-Karabakh says 51 more servicemen killed in fighting with Azerbaijan

Reuters | Yerevan | Updated: 12-10-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 19:29 IST
Nagorno-Karabakh says 51 more servicemen killed in fighting with Azerbaijan

Ethnic Armenian officials in the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh said on Monday that 51 more servicemen had been killed in fighting with Azerbaijan, bringing its total military death toll to 480 since fighting broke out on Sept. 27.

At least 25 civilians were killed and more than 100 wounded.

The fighting has surged to its worst level since the 1990s, when some 30,000 people were killed.

Also Read: Armenian PM warns against any Turkish involvement in conflict with Azerbaijan

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

EU nations set to adopt common travel rules amid pandemic

European Union countries are getting ready to adopt a common traffic light system to coordinate travelling across the 27-nation bloc, but a return to a full freedom of movement in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic remains far from reach. I...

Over 2K fresh cases of COVID-19, 15 more deaths in Raj

Rajasthan on Monday registered 15 more fatalities due to COVID-19 and 2,132 fresh cases. The states death toll has mounted to 1,665 and the infection count has risen to 1,61,184, a health department bulletin said.The number of active cases ...

German ministries spar over draft law with feminine nouns

Germanys Interior Ministry has objected to draft legislation drawn up by the Justice Ministry that uses the feminine form for every reference to people, arguing Monday that it likely would be unconstitutional. In German, linguistic conventi...

Cooperative Building Centre to supply fuel for govt vehicles

Puducherry Oct 12 PTIThe Cooperative Building Centre has been authorised to sell petrol, diesel and lubricant to government vehicles, the district Collector T Arun said in an order on Monday. In the order issued in his capacity as District ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020