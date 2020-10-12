Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI announces portfolios of deputy governors

The RBI on Monday reallocated portfolios of deputy governors, with the department of regulation entrusted to the newly-appointed M Rajeshwar Rao Rao was executive director of the Reserve Bank before being elevated to the post of deputy governor.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-10-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 19:54 IST
RBI announces portfolios of deputy governors
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The RBI on Monday reallocated portfolios of deputy governors, with the department of regulation entrusted to the newly-appointed M Rajeshwar Rao.

Rao was executive director of the Reserve Bank before being elevated to the post of deputy governor. He took the new charge last week. Rao was appointed to the post vacated by N S Vishwanathan, who stepped down three months ahead of his extended tenure on health grounds. The RBI announced portfolios of the four deputy governors effective from October 12, consequent upon the appointment of Rao as deputy governor. Besides the department of regulation, Rao will look after the departments of communication, enforcement, inspection, legal, and risk monitoring, the central bank said in a statement. Deputy Governor M D Patra will continue to look after the monetary policy department. His other portfolios, include department of economic and policy research, deposit insurance and credit guarantee corporation, financial markets operations department, and financial markets regulation department. As per the RBI release, Deputy Governor M K Jain will look after central security cell, corporate strategy and budget department, consumer education and protection department, department of supervision, and human resource management department, among others. Deputy Governor B P Kanungo will oversee coordination, currency management, external investments and operations, department of government and banks accounts, IT, payment and settlement systems, foreign exchange department, internal debt management department, Right of Information (RIA) Division, and secretary's department. Prior to taking over as the executive director, Rao was the chief general manager of financial markets operation department and had previously held charge of the risk monitoring department. He has also worked as the Banking Ombudsman, New Delhi.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

SC expresses displeasure over non appearance of lawyer on PIL for CBI probe in Salian's death

The Supreme Court Monday expressed displeasure over non-appearance of a lawyer in a PIL seeking court-monitored CBI enquiry into the death of Disha Salian, former manager of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Nobody appearing in thi...

EU nations set to adopt common travel rules amid pandemic

European Union countries are getting ready to adopt a common traffic light system to coordinate travelling across the 27-nation bloc, but a return to a full freedom of movement in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic remains far from reach. I...

Over 2K fresh cases of COVID-19, 15 more deaths in Raj

Rajasthan on Monday registered 15 more fatalities due to COVID-19 and 2,132 fresh cases. The states death toll has mounted to 1,665 and the infection count has risen to 1,61,184, a health department bulletin said.The number of active cases ...

German ministries spar over draft law with feminine nouns

Germanys Interior Ministry has objected to draft legislation drawn up by the Justice Ministry that uses the feminine form for every reference to people, arguing Monday that it likely would be unconstitutional. In German, linguistic conventi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020