Goa Govt creates 2 new police districts namely Mapusa, Ponda

The Government of Goa has decided to create two new police districts namely Mapusa and Ponda, taking the total number of police districts in the State to four, said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday. "In a major decision, the Government of Goa has decided to create two New Police Districts namely Mapusa and Ponda. Hence, there will now be a total of four police districts with four district SP's," said Goa CM Pramod Sawant.

"This decision will enable better and effective control over law and order, and prevention of crime," he added. Director-General of Police (DGP) Goa police, Mukesh Kumar Meena said that the creation of two new districts is a good decision for the Goa Police

"It was important in view of tourist influx, migration and better law and order and policing. Both SPs are busy in headquarters doing administrative work. Tourists will also feel safe, DGP Meena also said adding that Goa's image as a peaceful state will improve," he added. According to Goa CMO, the overall security scenario and the upward crime graph needs increase in Police Districts in the State of Goa. (ANI)