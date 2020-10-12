Indian in UAE assaulted, robbed: Report

Two Nigerian women are undergoing trial at a Dubai court for allegedly assaulting and confining an Indian man and taking his credit cards to withdraw over Rs 6.5 lakh after luring him to an apartment on the pretext of giving a massage, according to a media report. The two women stood trial at the Dubai Court of First Instance over alleged illegal confinement of a man and robbery of cash and bank cards, Khaleej Times reported. The court heard how the two Nigerian women, aged 28 and 33, lured the victim into their flat and robbed him of credit cards with which they withdrew Dh33,600 (Rs 6,59,123). Other accomplices are still at large, the report said.

According to court records, the incident happened on June 26. The complainant, a 40-year-old Indian, said that he had met a foreign woman on a dating app on June 25. A police sergeant said that the two were involved in several other similar incidents. The victim presented a statement of account showing the amounts withdrawn from his account on the day of the incident. The bank statement has been attached to the case file with a medical report of his injuries. Both the accused remain detained while the trial has been adjourned to December 20.