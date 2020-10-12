Left Menu
Development News Edition

Given Rs 50 lakh and job to Bilkis Bano: Gujarat government tells SC

The Gujarat government on Monday told the Supreme Court that it has paid Rs 50 lakh and a job was given to Bilkis Bano, who was gang raped when she was five months pregnant during the 2002 riots in the state.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 20:51 IST
Given Rs 50 lakh and job to Bilkis Bano: Gujarat government tells SC

The Gujarat government on Monday told the Supreme Court that it has paid Rs 50 lakh and a job was given to Bilkis Bano, who was gang raped when she was five months pregnant during the 2002 riots in the state. Bano, in her application said she was not satisfied as far as compliance of the apex court order with regard to job offer and provision for accommodation made by the state government.

She said that the state government has done only lip service in the name of compliance of the orders of the top court. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Gujarat government, said “This petition is misconceived.” However, a bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, said the court would hear the matter after one week.

At the outset, Mehta said that the state has given Rs 50 lakh and job to Bano as directed by the court and opposed the plea. Bano, in her application filed through advocate Shobha Gupta, said that in place of accommodation, the state government has given only 50 square meter land which is notified in records as garden area zone. She said that as far as job is concerned, the state government has offered her a job of peon in irrigation department on contract basis for a particular project in fixed pay grade.

On September 30, last year the top court had directed that the Gujarat government to give within two weeks Rs 50 lakh compensation, a job and an accommodation of choice to Bano. The top court had asked the Gujarat government as to why it has not complied with the apex court's earlier order of April 23, 2019 and given the compensation to Bano.

She had earlier told the top court that despite its order the Gujarat government has not provided anything to her. The top court had clarified that its April order giving Rs 50 lakh compensation, a job and an accommodation to Bano was passed keeping in view the peculiar facts of the case.

It had in April, last year directed the state government to pay the compensation to Bano within two weeks. The top court had also asked the state government to withdraw the pensionary benefits given to erring police officials involved in the case.

Bano had earlier refused to accept the offer of Rs five lakh and sought an exemplary compensation from the state government in a plea before the top court. According to the prosecution, on March 3, 2002, Bano's family was attacked by a mob at Randhikpur village near Ahmedabad in the aftermath of the Godhra riots.

Bano, five months pregnant at that time, was gang raped and some members of her family killed. The trial in the case initially began in Ahmedabad.

However, after Bano expressed apprehensions that witnesses could be harmed and the CBI evidence could be tampered with, the Supreme Court had transferred the case to Mumbai in August 2004. A special court on January 21, 2008 had convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment 11 men for raping Bano and murdering seven of her family members, while acquitting seven persons, including the policemen and doctors.

The convicts later approached the Bombay High Court and sought quashing and setting aside of the trial court's conviction. The high court, on May 4, 2017, convicted seven people -- five policemen and two doctors -- under sections 218 (not performing their duties) and section 201 (tampering of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The top court had on July 10, 2017 dismissed the appeals of two doctors and four policemen, including IPS officer R S Bhagora, challenging their conviction by the high court, saying there were "clear-cut evidences" against them. One of the officers did not appeal..

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-What is England's new COVID-19 lockdown system?

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new system of lockdown rules on Monday, classifying the risk level in regions to help tackle rising infection rates in parts of England and simplify existing regulations. WHY IS THE GOVERNMEN...

YSRCP has betrayed the people of Andhra Pradesh: CPM leader Baburao on capital trifurcation

CPM leader Ch Baburao on Monday slammed the YSRCP government for the decision to trifurcate the state capital, saying that the YSRCP had betrayed the people of Andhra Pradesh in the name of three capitals.The YSRCP has colluded with BJP at ...

Federal judge upholds Minnesota's extended ballot counting

A federal judge has upheld a Minnesota state court agreement that allows counting of absentee ballots received up to seven days after Election Day. Republicans had asked US District Judge Nancy Brasel to block the seven-day extension that D...

ANALYSIS-'I have failed': Kim Jong Un shows tearful side in confronting N.Korea's hardships

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appeared to shed tears at the weekend as he thanked citizens for their sacrifices, in the most striking demonstration yet of how he is relying on his man of the people persona to tackle his countrys deepening...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020