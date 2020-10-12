Left Menu
SC rejects PIL against practice of 'halal' for slaughter of animals

The Supreme Court Monday refused to entertain a plea challenging the practice of 'halal' for slaughter of animals for food purposes saying it cannot decide as to who can be "vegetarian or non-vegetarian".

The Supreme Court Monday refused to entertain a plea challenging the practice of 'halal' for slaughter of animals for food purposes saying it cannot decide as to who can be "vegetarian or non-vegetarian". A bench comprising Justices S K Kaul and Dinesh Maheshwari termed as 'mischievous" the PIL filed by 'Akhand Bharat Morcha' seeking banning of 'halal' for slaughter of animals. "The court cannot determine who can be vegetarian or non-vegetarian. Those who want to eat 'halal' meat can eat halal meat. Those who want to eat 'Jhatka' meat can eat Jhatka," the bench said. The bench, which heard the matter through video conferencing, rejected the plea and said tomorrow another plea may be filed saying nobody should eat meat

The plea referred to the provisions of the the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and urged the court that 'halal' being the more painful way of slaughtering animals, be stopped

"The technique of 'halal' is to performed by a skilled person belonging to a particular community (Muslim). It needs the animal to be alive till the last drop of blood gushes out...this is much more painful than 'jhatka' which involves a strike to the backbone so tha animal is stunned and dead", the counsel for the petitioner said.

