Left Menu
Development News Edition

EAM Jaishankar holds talks with US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun on Monday held talks on bilateral, regional and key global issues with a focus on the common vision of the two countries for the Indo-Pacific region.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 21:17 IST
EAM Jaishankar holds talks with US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun on Monday held talks on bilateral, regional and key global issues with a focus on the common vision of the two countries for the Indo-Pacific region. Biegun arrived here on a three-day visit primarily to finalise the groundwork for the third edition of two-plus-two dialogue between the two countries later this month.

"Pleased to meet US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun. Useful exchange of views on world politics and regional issues. Appreciated the steady progress of our bilateral cooperation. Confident that our Strategic Partnership would continue to deepen," Jaishankar tweeted. The US embassy, in a tweet said, Biegun and Jaishankar exchanged views on key regional and global issues impacting the "Indo-Pacific priorities".

It is learnt that Jaishankar also apprised the US official about the situation in eastern Ladakh where Indian and Chinese troops are engaged in a bitter border row for over five months. The meeting comes six days after Jaishankar held bilateral talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Tokyo on the sidelines of a meeting of foreign ministers of the member nations of 'Quad' or Quadrilateral coalition comprising India, the US, Australia and Japan.

The third edition of the two-plus-two dialogue between India and the US is expected to take place on October 26 and 27 here during which both sides are likely to carry out a comprehensive review of their strategic cooperation. US Secretary of State Pompeo and Defence Secretary Defence Secretary Mark Esper are scheduled to visit India for the dialogue.

The Indian side at the talks will be represented by Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The first two-plus-two dialogue was held in Delhi in September 2018 after the mechanism was approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump.

The second edition of the dialogue took place in Washington in December last year. The new framework of the ministerial dialogue was initiated in order to provide a forward-looking vision for the strategic partnership between the two countries.

In the third edition of talks, both sides are also expected to delve into the situation in the Indo-Pacific region as well as in India's neighbourhood besides key bilateral issues.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim set to meet king in challenge for premiership

Malaysias opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim is set to meet with the king on Tuesday to prove he had parliamentary support needed to replace Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.Anwar added a fresh twist to the Southeast Asian nations political dra...

PepsiCo setting up potato chips production unit in UP with Rs 814 cr investment

PepsiCo is setting up a potato chips production unit in Uttar Pradesh with an investment of Rs 814 crore, officials said here on Monday. The greenfield new unit is being set up in Kosi, Mathura, on 35 acres of land provided by the UP State ...

Up to 15,000 German soldiers to support battle against pandemic

Germany will deploy up to 15,000 soldiers to reinforce civilian authorities increasingly stretched in their battle against rising numbers of coronavirus infections that have reached the highest level since April, the Defence Ministry said o...

ADB, govt ink USD 570 million loan agreement

Multilateral funding agency Asian Development Bank on Monday said it has inked loan agreement worth USD 570 million about Rs 4,180 crore with the Centre to fund public infrastructure building and strengthen urban local bodies in Rajasthan a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020