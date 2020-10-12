MP teen raped, stabbed in private part, critical; 1 held

A 16-year-old girl was raped and stabbed in her private part allegedly by a 22-year-old man in Rewa in Madhya Pradesh and her condition is critical, police said on Monday. Prime accused Ankit Rawat (22) has been arrested while his accomplice Vanshpati Rawat (27) is on the run, said Superintendent of Police Rakesh Singh.

"The duo abducted the girl on Thursday when she was returning from a party. Ankit raped her and stabbed her in her private part. She has been admitted in a hospital and her condition is critical," the SP said. The duo were charged with rape and other offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.