Fire breaks out at factory in west Delhi's Mundka
A fire broke out at a factory in west Delhi's Mundka area on Monday night, officials of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said. Officials received information about the blaze at 9.12 pm. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Further details area awaited, they added.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 21:59 IST
