Cattle smuggling kingpin held in Guwahati

He is the mastermind of a cattle smuggling racket operating across the Indo-Bangladesh border through Dhubri and South Salmara districts, Dhubri Superintendent of Police Anand Mishra said.

PTI | Dhubri | Updated: 12-10-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 22:24 IST
A suspected mastermind of a cattle smuggling racket, hailing from Assam's Dhubri district, was arrested along with another person from Guwahati, police said here on Monday. Arms and ammunition were later recovered from the residence of the cattle smuggling kingpin, Adam Ali, in Dhubri district.

Ali, who was on the 'most wanted list' of the police, was nabbed from Hatigaon area of Guwahati late on Sunday night and brought to Dhubri. He was remanded to 10 days police custody by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate here. He is the mastermind of a cattle smuggling racket operating across the Indo-Bangladesh border through Dhubri and South Salmara districts, Dhubri Superintendent of Police Anand Mishra said.

Abdul Zahid alias Munna, who was accompanying Ali, was also arrested and remanded to 10 days police custody. A police team, led by Mishra, raided Ali's houses at Balazan and Gauripur areas in the district and recovered a 9- mm pistol, 10 cartridges of AK-series rifles and an empty ammunition box used for AK series and some documents, the SP added.

