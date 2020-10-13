Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chief: No reason to fire Wisconsin officer who killed teen

Cole was the third person Mensah shot and killed since joining the police force five years ago. Milwaukee County's district attorney announced last week that like the first two fatal shootings, Mensah would not be charged in Cole's death.

PTI | Milwaukee | Updated: 13-10-2020 09:04 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 09:04 IST
Chief: No reason to fire Wisconsin officer who killed teen

The police chief of a Milwaukee suburb that has seen protests and unrest since an officer was cleared of criminal wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of a Black teenager in February said Monday that he sees no reason why the officer should be fired. Joseph Mensah, who is also Black, fatally shot 17-year-old Alvin Cole on February 2 outside the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa. Cole was the third person Mensah shot and killed since joining the police force five years ago.

Milwaukee County's district attorney announced last week that like the first two fatal shootings, Mensah would not be charged in Cole's death. In his report, he noted that officers said Cole pointed a gun at them and refused to drop it, and that Mensah could successfully argue he fired in self-defense. Although Mensah won't face charges, the Wauwatosa Police and Fire Commission is considering firing him. The commission asked an independent investigator, former US Attorney Steven Biskupic, to look into a complaint filed by the family of one of the men Mensah killed.

In a report provided to The Associated Press by Cole's family's attorney, Biskupic recommended that Mensah be fired because he felt the risk was too great that Mensah would fatally shoot someone else, which would create “an extraordinary, unwarranted and unnecessary risk" to the city and police department. After five nights of protests and sporadic unrest, police Chief Barry Weber said during an online news conference Monday that he disagrees with Biskupic's recommendations because Mensah was found to have acted legally when he used deadly force in all three shooting deaths.

“I've never heard of any police officer ever being disciplined for something they may or may not do in the future,” Weber said, noting that the decision is ultimately up to the commission to decide. “Joseph Mensah's been cleared by the district attorney in three different cases. There's been no reason to this point, and none that I can see, (for why) he should be removed from the force," the chief said.

Kimberley Motley, the Cole family's attorney, rejected Weber's position, again calling Mensah “unfit" and renewing her call that he and the chief be fired. “I think that position of the chief is another reason why he needs to be terminated as well,” Motley said, adding: “Joseph Mensah is not credible and neither is Chief Weber.” Mayor Dennis McBride, who also spoke at the news conference, openly questioned in the past whether Mensah should remain on the force. But on Monday, he declined to say where he now stands, explaining that he didn't want to put additional pressure on the police and fire commissioners.

“I'm not a police officer, I'm not a psychologist. I'm a mayor, I'm a lawyer. Those things don't qualify me to judge (the) fitness of police officers,” McBride said. Mensah's attorney, Jonathan Cermele, did not immediately return a call for comment.

The decision to not charge Mensah in Cole's death sparked five nights of protests in Wauwatosa, including a gathering Sunday that was much more peaceful than protests last week in which demonstrators clashed with police, who used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse them. Cole was the third person Mensah has killed on the job since he joined the force in 2015. He shot Antonio Gonzales in 2015 after police said Gonzales refused to drop a sword.

A year later, Mensah shot Jay Anderson Jr. in a car parked in a park after hours. Mensah said he saw a gun on the passenger seat and thought Anderson was reaching for it. He was cleared of wrongdoing in each case. The protests in Wauwatosa are just the latest in a series of demonstrations against police racism and brutality that have erupted across the country since George Floyd's death. Floyd, who was Black, died in May after a white police officer in Minneapolis pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes despite Floyd's pleas for air.(AP) RUP RUP

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

De Villiers made it look easier: Karthik

Kolkata Knight Riders may have missed a trick by not playing Kuldeep Yadav on a slow Sharjah wicket but skipper Dinesh Karthik said AB de Villiers made the game beyond their reach with an incredible display of power-hitting. The South Afric...

UK unveils 3-level lockdown plan; Liverpool at highest risk

The British government carved England into three tiers of coronavirus risk on Monday in a bid to slow a resurgent outbreak, putting the northern city of Liverpool into the highest-risk category and shutting its pubs, gyms and betting shops....

Turkey issues detention warrants for 167 over suspected Gulen links - media

Turkish police detained dozens of people on Tuesday in a search for 167 suspects, many of them active duty soldiers, in a move against supporters of a Muslim preacher the government accuses of organising a failed coup in 2016, state media r...

China's trade growth accelerates in Sept; exports up 9.9%

Chinas trade growth accelerated in September as the worlds second-largest economy recovered from the coronavirus pandemic. Exports rose 9.9 over a year earlier to 239.8 billion, up from Augusts 9.5 growth, customs data showed Tuesday. Impor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020