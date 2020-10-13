Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi EOW arrests woman for 'duping' 900 people of Rs 250 cr

Acting on a tip-off, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has arrested a 47-year-old woman, who has been absconding after allegedly duping hundreds of people of crores of rupees, from a resort in South Goa.

ANI | Goa | Updated: 13-10-2020 11:33 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 11:33 IST
Delhi EOW arrests woman for 'duping' 900 people of Rs 250 cr
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Acting on a tip-off, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has arrested a 47-year-old woman, who has been absconding after allegedly duping hundreds of people of crores of rupees, from a resort in South Goa. An SUV, bearing a Himachal Pradesh-number plate, allegedly purchased from the cheated amount, has also been recovered from her possession, said a release by the EOW, adding the accused person would be produced at a lower court.

According to the release, a complaint was lodged by one Dharmender against the woman, who was the director of one M/s SMP Impex Pvt. Ltd, besides other directors/office bearers of the company on the charges of cheating and fraud. He accused the Delhi-Ghaziabad-based company of duping over 900 people of around Rs 250 crore. The complainant, along with other victims, alleged M/s SMP Impex Pvt Ltd, also known as Hello Taxi, induced them to invest with promises of high monthly returns at up to 200 per cent interest rate.

The complainant said the accused neither paid the interest nor returned the invested money. On the basis of the complaint, the EOW lodged an FIR against the woman and other directors/office bearers, including Saroj Mahapatra, Rajesh Mahto, Sunder Bhati and Harish Bhati, on June 1, 2019, under sections 406, 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police also seized Rs 3.27 crore from various bank accounts of the alleged company, besides 60 new cars worth Rs 3.5 crore, allegedly purchased from the cheated amount from Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The EOW said that during the course of investigation, it was found that the alleged company accepted bookings from the investors without taking approval from the concerned authorities like Reserve Bank of India or SEBI. The alleged company initially paid returns to the investors to win over the confidence of the general public, but stopped the payments after collecting huge money and fled away closing their offices.

"The locations of the company also changed frequently to trap fresh victims. Initially the company started its operation from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and after some months, they shifted to Patparganj and Rohini areas in Delhi," said the EOW release. During further investigation, another 33 vehicles were identified and efforts were being made to seize them, the release added.

According to the EOW, several teams were constituted to trace and apprehend the accused persons. As the accused evaded arrest and did not join the investigation, legal proceedings were initiated against them, after which Sunder, Rajesh, Saroj and the woman were declared proclaimed offenders/absconders. Rajesh, however, was arrested this year on August 23 and is presently in judicial custody. Meanwhile, a police team, led by ACP Nageen Kaushik, succeeded in apprehending the woman from South Goa on Monday after tracking her movements from Chennai and Hyderabad among other places.

About the modus operandi, the EOW said the accused induced the victims to part with their money on the pretext of high returns by investing their funds into new MLM-type schemes based on operating app-based taxi services. "They used to organise event meetings and seminars at five-star hotels. The company employed smart eloquent persons. The accused woman director also used her hospitality industry background and social status to impress and influence the victims," said the release. Apart from Delhi, cases are also registered against the directors of the accused company at Bijnaur in UP and Jhunjunu in Rajasthan. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

French government cannot rule out option of COVID curfew, says minister

French government minister Marlene Schiappa said on Tuesday the government could not rule out imposing a curfew on cities such as Paris to curb the spread of COVID-19.Everything is being examined. Nothing can be excluded, she told LCI telev...

Argentina's coronavirus case tally tops 900,000

Buenos Aires Argentina, October 13 ANISputnik The number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19 in Argentina has risen by 9,524 over the past 24 hours to 903,730, the countrys Health Ministry has said in a statement. As many as ...

Jharkhand Police detains man with 1,000 passports, Rs 10 lakh cash

Jharkhand Police has detained a person carrying approximately 1,000 passports and Rs 10 lakhs in cash from Ranchi. Superintendent of Police SP, City Sourabh on Tuesday said that the man claimed that he is a travel agent.The police have begu...

UK may have to go further on COVID-19 restrictions, minister says

The British government may have to impose stricter restrictions than it currently has if the second wave of the novel coronavirus accelerates in high risk areas, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said on Tuesday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020