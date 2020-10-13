Guj: 3 drown, 1 missing after car falls into canal

Left Menu
Three persons drowned while one was missing after their car fell into a canal in Gujarat's Mehsana district, police said on Tuesday. A woman car occupant was rescued by villagers, while four others were swept away in the water, he said. "Fire brigade personnel fished out bodies of two men and a woman on Tuesday.

Three persons drowned while one was missing after their car fell into a canal in Gujarat's Mehsana district, police said on Tuesday. Five friends, all in their 20s, came from Nandasan village to Mehsana's Kadi town to fill forms for a scholarship scheme on Monday.

While they were returning, the car driver lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle fell into the Narmada canal near Karannagar, police inspector R I Parmar said. A woman car occupant was rescued by villagers, while four others were swept away in the water, he said.

"Fire brigade personnel fished out bodies of two men and a woman on Tuesday. Search was on for the fifth person," the official said..

