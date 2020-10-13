UP lawyer shoots dead elderly parents during morning prayer

A lawyer allegedly shot dead his parents over a property dispute while they were at prayer in their home here on Tuesday, police said

Lalta Prasad Gangwar (76), a retired teacher, and his wife Mohini Devi (70) were at prayer around 5 am when their son Durvesh Gangwar came to their home in Bahroli village and started hurling abuses at them. He beat them up and accused them of taking his brother's side and then fired at them, killing the couple on the spot. "Accused Durgesh Gangwar was angry with his parents over the division of property. He used to say that his parents had given a bigger share of the property to his brother Umesh and helped him in every possible way," Senior Superintendent of Police of Bareilly Rohit Singh Sajwan said. Sajwan said the police suspect a property dispute behind the crime

Durgesh stays with his family at Teachers' Colony in Meerganj here.