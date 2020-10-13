SC adjourns Andhra govt's plea against HC order scrapping English medium in primary schools

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned to a later date the hearing on a petition filed by the Andhra Pradesh government against the State High Court's verdict quashing an order mandating English medium in all state government-run primary schools. A bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, adjourned the matter, without giving any date for further hearing.

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by the Andhra Pradesh government questioning the validity of the High Court's order that quashed a decision allowing government schools in the state to teach in English medium to students from class I to VI. The Supreme Court had earlier this month refused to the Andhra Pradesh High Court order quashing the state government's order to make English medium compulsory in all state government-run schools from class I-VI.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court had in April this year quashed the YSRCP government's order introducing English medium in government schools on a petition filed by Andhra Pradesh BJP leaders Sudhish Rambhotla and Guntupalli Srinivas. (ANI)