Greece: 225-pound heroin stash found in vacation home

PTI | Athens | Updated: 13-10-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 16:11 IST
Police in Greece Tuesday said they have found 102 kilograms (225 pounds) of heroin in a vacation-rental apartment in central Athens

The drugs, in shrink-wrapped packages and stored in four duffel bags, were found when police raided the apartment near the city's main train station

The apartment had been rented since September 24 and was raided Sunday. No one was present and no arrests have been made.(AP) RUPRUP

