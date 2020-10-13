Left Menu
Development News Edition

At least 12 people killed in western Ethiopia

At least 12 people were killed in the Metakal zone of Ethiopia’s Benishangul-Gumuz region, regional government spokesman Melese Beyene told Reuters on Tuesday. The killings, which happened on Monday night, followed two attacks in the same zone last month when 45 people lost their lives, and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government is faced with rising insecurity in many parts of the country.

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 18:37 IST
At least 12 people killed in western Ethiopia

At least 12 people were killed in the Metakal zone of Ethiopia’s Benishangul-Gumuz region, regional government spokesman Melese Beyene told Reuters on Tuesday.

The killings, which happened on Monday night, followed two attacks in the same zone last month when 45 people lost their lives, and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government is faced with rising insecurity in many parts of the country. The killings started as revenge following the assassination of the brother of a local official, the spokesman said.

Victims included women and children as young as six months, and many were slaughtered in their homes, according to a senior member of new political party the National Movement of Amhara (NAMA) and a local survivor who requested anonymity for fear of repercussions. "I saw a six-month-old girl who had been slaughtered at home and her little body thrown in a field," the survivor told Reuters by phone. "I participated in the funeral of 13 people who were killed."

Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen called on people in the Metakal zone to get armed to defend themselves and told the state-run Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation that the security situation in the region was "heartbreaking". Benishangul-Gumuz is a region bordering Sudan.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said last month that hundreds of civilians were displaced as a result of the violence and asked regional authorities to launch an investigation.

Also Read: Ahmedabad: Occupancy of beds for COVID-19 patients goes up

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

392 festival special trains from Oct 20-Nov 30; fares 10-30 pc higher than mail/express trains

The Railways on Tuesday announced that it will operate 392 festival special trains between October 20 and November 30 in view of the upcoming festive season. It also said the fares of these trains will be similar to those applicable for s...

Pelosi rejects Trump COVID-19 aid offer, dimming hopes of quick deal

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected President Donald Trumps latest offer on COVID-19 stimulus on Tuesday, in the latest sign that a bipartisan deal on coronavirus relief remains unlikely ahead of the November election.In a letter to co...

UPDATE 1-Thai protest arrests draw chants as royal motorcade passes

Thai police scuffled with paint-throwing protesters and arrested at least 21 of them before a royal motorcade passed by on Tuesday, drawing chants of release our friends as King Maha Vajiralongkorns convoy swept past. Such open dissent towa...

Allow class 10, 12 students to change name, surname in marksheets, certificates: HC to CBSE

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday suggested to the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE to put in place a system for students to change their names, surnames or other details in their class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates. A bench...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020