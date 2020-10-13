Threat calls to BJP's Shelar: 2 detained from Mumbra in Thane

Threat calls to BJP's Shelar: 2 detained from Mumbra in ThanePTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-10-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 18:40 IST
Two persons were detained from Mumbra in neighbouring Thane district on Tuesday in connection with threat calls made to senior BJP leader Ashish Shelar, police said. The calls were received on Monday night after which a case was registered at Bandra police station, an official said.
The two men have been detained on specific information about the calls and their questioning is underway, he added. PTI DC BNM BNM
