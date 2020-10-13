Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC grants bail to MP Azam Khan, his wife and son in alleged fake birth certificate case

The three had surrendered in February before a Rampur court as their bail applications were rejected in connection with the case related to alleged forgery of Abdullah's birth certificate. Police had then said that Azam was facing over 80 other cases.

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 13-10-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 18:44 IST
HC grants bail to MP Azam Khan, his wife and son in alleged fake birth certificate case

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, his wife and son in a case of alleged forged birth certificate. Justice Siddharth ordered that Azam's wife Tazeen Fatima and son Mohammad Abdullah be released on furnishings bonds as per the order of the magistrate concerned.

However, Azam Khan will be released after the statement of the "informant" is registered by the trial court, the judge said. The three had surrendered in February before a Rampur court as their bail applications were rejected in connection with the case related to alleged forgery of Abdullah's birth certificate.

Police had then said that Azam was facing over 80 other cases. The court on Tuesday also directed that the three applicants shall not tamper with the prosecution evidence by intimidating or putting pressure on the witnesses during the investigation or trial.

It also asked them to cooperate in the trial sincerely without seeking any adjournment. "The applicants shall not indulge in any criminal activity or commission of any crime after being released on bail," the court said.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Sagan wins Giro Stage 10, Almeida extends overall lead

Triple world champion Peter Sagan of Bora-Hansgrohe earned his first stage victory in the Giro dItalia after he claimed the 10th stage in wet conditions on Tuesday, hours after two teams pulled out due to positive COVID-19 cases. Slovak Sag...

Soccer-Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19, Portugals Football Federation said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.The 35-year-old Juventus striker will miss Wednesdays UEFA Nations League game against Sweden...

Intemperate language in Governor's letter: Pawar to Modi

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, complaining about the intemperate language used by Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on reopening places of religious wo...

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

The case of a man in the United States infected twice with COVID-19 shows there is much yet to learn about immune responses and also raises questions over vaccination, scientists said on Tuesday. The 25-year-old from Reno, Nevada, tested po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020