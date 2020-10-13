Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raj police launches drive for women’s safety and security

The superintendents of police will coordinate with the respective district collectors and organise 'Apni Baat' to hold talks to spread awareness over laws related to crime against women and their legal remedies. The additional and deputy SP rank officials will participate at least four times in a month in the Apni Baat program at panchayat level and will make people aware of the various legal provisions.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-10-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 19:00 IST
Raj police launches drive for women’s safety and security

The Rajasthan police on Tuesday launched a campaign to spread awareness among woman about the crime against them and to educate them of their rights and ways to secure justice if they end up becoming its victims. Named 'AAWAJ' -- Action Against Women-related crime and Awareness for Justice – the campaign was launched by Civil Rights and Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the police and will run across the state to generate gender equality and curb crimes against women.

In the first month of the campaign from October 13 to November 12, special efforts will be made to curb rape incidents, besides spreading awareness about the laws related to women safety, said Additional Director General of Police (Civil Rights and AHT) Ravi Prakash Meharda. In a letter to all district superintendents of police and Jodhpur and Jaipur police commissioners, he said in the first month, the campaign would also strive to make youths understand about the importance of respecting women.

In letters issued on Monday, he said departments like police, women and child affairs, education, rural development and panchayati raj, health and social justice will jointly make efforts to create awareness about women safety and rights. The superintendents of police will coordinate with the respective district collectors and organise 'Apni Baat' to hold talks to spread awareness over laws related to crime against women and their legal remedies.

The additional and deputy SP rank officials will participate at least four times in a month in the Apni Baat program at panchayat level and will make people aware of the various legal provisions. The SPs through self-help groups, skill development programs, Nehru Yuva Kendras, Scout Guides and NGOs will ensure effective publicity of the laws related to women safety, the letter said. During the AAWAJ campaign, street plays and puppet shows for spreading awareness about laws for women safety and security will also be held, the letter said.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Services of two policemen terminated in Mahoba trader death case

The services of two absconding policemen, including an SHO, were terminated Tuesday after the SIT, probing the death of a stone trader due to gun shot wounds in Mohoba district last month, found them guilty in the case, a senior UP police o...

SAD to hold rally at Nabha on November 2 demanding arrest of Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot

The Shiromani Akali Dal SAD Scheduled Caste wing on Tuesday announced that the party would hold a massive rally at Nabha on November 2 to demand the immediate sack and arrest of SC Welfare minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, even as it urged al...

Indian economy projected to contract by 10.3 pc in 2020, grow 8.8 pc in 2021: IMF

The Indian economy is projected to contract by 10.3 per cent this year due to impact of COVID-19 but will rebound with 8.8 per cent growth the following year and regain its position as the fastest-growing emerging economy, the International...

J&J says review of illness that led to pause of coronavirus vaccine trial could take days

Johnson Johnson said on Tuesday it would take a few days at least to hear from a safety monitoring panel about its review of the companys late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial after announcing that the large study had been paused due to an une...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020