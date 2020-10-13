Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi riots: Court takes cognisance of charge sheet against 7 in murder case

A Delhi court has taken cognisance of a charge sheet filed against seven persons, arrested in a case related to murder of a man during the communal violence in north east Delhi in February.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 19:37 IST
Delhi riots: Court takes cognisance of charge sheet against 7 in murder case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court has taken cognisance of a charge sheet filed against seven persons, arrested in a case related to murder of a man during the communal violence in north east Delhi in February. The court said it was prima facie revealed that the accused were involved in the commission of offence of rioting, murder and other offences as alleged at Shiv Vihar Tiraha, Delhi on February 24, in conspiracy with each other having common intention and unlawful object.

Rahul Solanki, a local resident, who according to the chargesheet filed on June 6, had received firearm injury during the riots and died in the hospital. The charge sheet has been filed against Salman, Sonu Saifi,, Mohd. Arif, Anish Qureshi, Sirajuddin, Mohd Furkan and Mohd Irshad.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Purshotam Pathak said "The public witnesses have stated in their statements that on February 24, 2020,, a riot took place at Shiv Vihar Tiraha, where the rioters pelted stones, chanted anti-Hindu slogans, ransacked and torched many shops and houses and in the process of rioting they also committed the murder of one Rahul Solanki." In its order passed on October 12, the court said "besides the statement of witnesses there is also CCTV footage showing the presence of accused persons at the place of incident on the date and time of commission of offence." The judge took cognizance of the offences under sections 144 (joining unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapon), 147 and 148 (rioting) 149 (unlawful assembly), 302 (murder), 427 (mischief), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive subtsances), 380 (theft in dwelling houses), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code The court, however, did not take cognisance of the offences under sections 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 153 A (promoting enmity between groups based on religion, caste, language etc) and relevant sections of the Arms Act as the sanction required for proceeding against these has not been obtained by the police yet. The investigating officer informed the court that a letter has been sent to the competent authority, but it is not clear as to how much time it would take for obtaining the sanction for prosecution.

The court noted that there was no time frame for obtaining the sanction and any delay in proceeding further in the matter would unnecessarily defeat the purpose for which the special courts for trial of riot cases have been created. Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Two dead, eight injured in explosion in Aligarh's Delhi Gate area

Two people died and eight more sustained injuries on Tuesday in an explosion apparently caused by a gas cylinder at a building in the citys Delhi Gate area, police said here. The condition of at least four of those injured is said to be ser...

Govt launches 'Tech for Tribals' in Chhattisgarh

The Tribal Affairs Ministry on Tuesday launched an initiative which focuses on imparting entrepreneurship and business skills to tribals in Chhattisgarh. The initiative, Tech For Tribals, was launched in association with Chhattisgarh MFP Fe...

Chouhan better actor than Salman, Shahrukh, says Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is an actor who could give film superstars like Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan a run for their money, senior Congress leader Kamal Nath said at a bypoll campaign rally in Bamori in the stat...

EU makes 1 bln-euro bet on Gilead's COVID drug before trial results

The European Union agreed to pay more than 1 billion euros 1.2 billion to Gilead for a six-month supply of its antiviral drug remdesivir, shortly before the publication of final results for the biggest trial of the COVID-19 medication.The d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020