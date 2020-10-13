C'garh: Minor rapes five-year-old girl in Balrampur

The police on Tuesday detained a 11-year-old boy for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl at a village in Balrampur district of Chhattisgarh, an official said. The incident took place at a village in Wadrafnagar police station area on October 10, but was reported to the authorities on Tuesday, said Dhruvesh Jaiswal, sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) of Wadrafnagar.

The boy, a resident of the same village, lured the victim to a secluded place on the pretext of taking her fishing at a pond and allegedly sexually assaulted her, the official said. On returning home, the victim complained of pain in her private parts and informed her mother about the incident, but the family did not approach police earlier, he said.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim's parents, the accused has been booked under section 376 (2)(i) (commits rape on woman when she is under 16 years of age), 363 (kidnapping) of the IPC and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the SDOP said. With the latest incident, as many as five cases of rape, including a gangrape, have been reported from separate parts of the district in the last two weeks, the police said.

PTI COR TKP ARU ARU.