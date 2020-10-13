Maha man held under SC/ST Act for comments on Prakash Ambedkar

A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly posting a derogatory comment on social media about Anahit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar, police said on Tuesday.

Suraj Chavan was held under relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for comments he made in response to Ambedkar's statements at a press conference on the Maratha quota issue, a Khadak police station official said.