Maha man held under SC/ST Act for comments on Prakash Ambedkar

Maha man held under SC/ST Act for comments on Prakash AmbedkarPTI | Pune | Updated: 13-10-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 20:23 IST
A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly posting a derogatory comment on social media about Anahit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar, police said on Tuesday.
Suraj Chavan was held under relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for comments he made in response to Ambedkar's statements at a press conference on the Maratha quota issue, a Khadak police station official said.
