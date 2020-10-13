Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 Maha men held in Guj with charas worth Rs 1 cr from Punjab

The contraband, seized from a vehicle near Malana village after a tip-off, was being brought to Ahmedabad from Ludhiana in Punjab, the anti-terror agency said in a release. Fahim Baig, a resident of Mumbai, and Samir Shaikh, from Aurangabad in Maharashtra, were arrested and the two have claimed the consignment was given to them by a person in a vegetable mart in Ludhiana, the ATS said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-10-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 20:34 IST
2 Maha men held in Guj with charas worth Rs 1 cr from Punjab

Two persons were arrested on Tuesday with over 16 kilograms of charas worth more than Rs 1 crore near Palanpur in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, the state's Anti Terrorism Squad said. The contraband, seized from a vehicle near Malana village after a tip-off, was being brought to Ahmedabad from Ludhiana in Punjab, the anti-terror agency said in a release.

Fahim Baig, a resident of Mumbai, and Samir Shaikh, from Aurangabad in Maharashtra, were arrested and the two have claimed the consignment was given to them by a person in a vegetable mart in Ludhiana, the ATS said. The duo claimed they were sent to Ludhiana by a man identified as Ahmedabad-resident Imran to collect herbs and medicines, it added.

The consignment was to be delivered to Imran, for which Baig and Shaikh were to get Rs 50,000, and a hunt was on for him, the ATS release informed..

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Ireland cushions tough COVID-19 curbs with biggest budget package

Irelands government offered more support on Tuesday to those hit hardest by some of Europes toughest COVID-19 restrictions in a budget stimulus package that it said was unprecedented in the history of the state. Like other countries, Irelan...

Citigroup profit hit by consumer bank woes; warns of more pain

Citigroup Inc beat analysts estimates for third-quarter profit on Tuesday, driven largely by a surge in trading, but its results underscored deeper troubles in its consumer bank that struggled with a decline in customers and spending. The b...

7th Sino-India military talks "positive", but no breakthrough in sight for speedy disengagement

The seventh round of military talks between India and China was positive and constructive, a joint statement by the two armies said on Tuesday, but there was no breakthrough in sight for speedy disengagement of troops at friction points in ...

Watson-Rayudu power CSK to 167 for 6

Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu shared a 81-run stand but Sunrisers Hyderabad did well to restrict Chennai Super Kings to 167 for 6 in an Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday. Watsons 42 off 38 balls was studded with one four and thre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020