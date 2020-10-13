Left Menu
Development News Edition

Missing man found dead in agricultural field in Aligarh village: Police

A man who had been missing for the last three days was found dead in an agricultural field of a village in Barola area of the district, police said on Tuesday. Aligarh SP (Rural) Shubham Patel said a case of murder against unknown persons has been registered after the discovery of missing man’s body. The victim is survived by three sons.

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 13-10-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 20:51 IST
Missing man found dead in agricultural field in Aligarh village: Police

A man who had been missing for the last three days was found dead in an agricultural field of a village in Barola area of the district, police said on Tuesday. The man’s body, found on Tuesday morning, had some injuries marks on it with some cloth stuffed in his mouth, they said. The villagers spotted the body in the field and called the police which seized the body and identified it as that of Kunwar Pal Singh of Parola village, who had been missing for the past three days.

The family had filed a missing person complaint when the man had gone missing, said police, adding he had gone out for a walk after dinner but did not return home. Aligarh SP (Rural) Shubham Patel said a case of murder against unknown persons has been registered after the discovery of missing man’s body.

The victim is survived by three sons. Some villagers said the man was a farmer but he had been dressing and behaving like a ‘sadhu’, but the police said the man was a farmer.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Vaccine against COVID19 expected early next year in India, possible from more than one source

India is expected to have COVID-19 vaccine by early next year, and possibly from more than one source, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Tuesday, and hoped that 40-50 crore doses could be provided to 20-25 crore people in the coun...

UP: Over 18 quintals of milk powder seized, 2 held under Copyright Act

Two men have been arrested in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida for allegedly selling milk powder in violation of the Copyright Act, police said on Tuesday.&#160; The police also seized 18.75 quintals of milk powder from a warehouse that was ill...

Ireland cushions tough COVID-19 curbs with biggest budget package

Irelands government offered more support on Tuesday to those hit hardest by some of Europes toughest COVID-19 restrictions in a budget stimulus package that it said was unprecedented in the history of the state. Like other countries, Irelan...

Citigroup profit hit by consumer bank woes; warns of more pain

Citigroup Inc beat analysts estimates for third-quarter profit on Tuesday, driven largely by a surge in trading, but its results underscored deeper troubles in its consumer bank that struggled with a decline in customers and spending. The b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020