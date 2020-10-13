Nigerian police set up new SWAT unit to "fill gaps" from SARS - statement

Nigeria has set up new unit to "fill the gaps" left by an anti-robbery squad that was abolished this week after nationwide protests, police said in a statement on Tuesday. Protesters across the nation took to the streets to demand the former unit, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), be disbanded following what they and international rights group said was years of harassment and extortion.

President Muhammadu Buhari formally ordered SARS be disbanded on Sunday. In a statement, the inspector general of police said the new Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team would "fill the gaps arising from the dissolution of the defunct SARS".