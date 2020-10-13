Kerala HC verdict upholds CPI(M)'s position over Life Mission project case

The CPI(M) state secretariat said that the Kerala High Court verdict upholds the CPI(M)'s position that the CBI had filed a case against Life Mission project as part of misusing investigative agencies for political gain. "The High Court has officially ruled that Life Mission has not received foreign funds. The court also ruled that Life Mission was not on the list of individuals and entities prohibited by law from receiving foreign funds. In view of all this, the interim order of the High Court that Life Mission cannot be prosecuted under the FCRA Act is also a major setback for the false propagandists," said CPI(M) state secretariat in a statement.

CPI(M) also criticised CBI for not carrying proper investigation in Titanium scam involving UDF leaders. "The CBI, which has not launched an investigation into the Rs 300 crore Titanium scam involving UDF leaders, filed the FIR in court in Life Mission soon after receiving the Congress MLA's complaint for political purposes," the CPI (M) state secretariat said. (ANI)