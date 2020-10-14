Left Menu
Chandigarh NGO displays 36-feet mask, promotes safety measures amid COVID-19

Parivartan, a non-government organisation, launched a COVID-19 awareness campaign with the display of a 36-feet long mask to promote social distancing practices in Chandigarh.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 14-10-2020 12:48 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 12:46 IST
A 36-feet long mask was placed for public display in Chandigarh, Punjab. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Parivartan, a non-government organization, launched a COVID-19 awareness campaign with the display of a 36-feet long mask to promote social distancing practices in Chandigarh. "Today we have organized a mask campaign in order to raise public awareness during COVID-19 pandemic. Our aim is to promote the importance of wearing a mask and practicing social distancing in the current scenario," Renuka Sharma, president of Parivartan Welfare Association told ANI on Tuesday.

The 36-feet long mask was displayed for public acknowledgment and people were requested to pen their thoughts on it and raise a collective voice to wear masks in order to prevent coronavirus infection. Sharma further said, "Mask is the only vaccine at our disposal until something more authentic arrives. Hence, it is of utmost importance to wear it as a safety shield. In doing so, we're protecting each other."

The NGO plans to take the 36-feet mask to various parts of Chandigarh to promote their cause.

Also Read: Two more die of COVID-19, 96 new cases in Chandigarh

