'Maneater' leopard shot dead in Uttarakhand
The leopard was shot dead on Wednesday morning by Joy Hukil, a well known shooter of maneater big cats, DFO Narendra Nagar Dharm Singh Meena said. The big cat had killed a seven-year-old boy at Kasmoli village of Narendra Nagar block on Tuesday evening after lifting him from the courtyard of his home, creating a scare in the area.PTI | New Tehri | Updated: 14-10-2020 13:09 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 13:04 IST
A maneater leopard, which mauled to death two children in the district within three days was shot dead by a government-appointed hunter on Wednesday. The leopard was shot dead on Wednesday morning by Joy Hukil, a well-known shooter of maneater big cats, DFO Narendra Nagar Dharm Singh Meena said.
The big cat had killed a seven-year-old boy at Kasmoli village of Narendra Nagar block on Tuesday evening after lifting him from the courtyard of his home, creating a scare in the area. It had also killed a girl in the same area on Sunday.
The DFO had issued an order to catch or kill the leopard on Tuesday night itself.
- READ MORE ON:
- Joy Hukil