Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria govt. reschedule initiation of Public Works program from October 1 to November 1

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 14-10-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 13:47 IST
Nigeria govt. reschedule initiation of Public Works program from October 1 to November 1
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Government of Nigeria has rescheduled the initiation of the Public Works program to November 1, according to a news report by This Day.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN) has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the rescheduling of the program that was supposed to engage 1, 000 persons from each of the 774 local government areas for menial jobs for three months.

Keyamo said the approval was based on his memo to the President informing him that most of the proposed project sites were still water-logged as the rains had not abated.

The program, he noted, was designed for execution during the dry season when most of the project sites would be ready for work.

He said that capturing of those to be engaged by the selected banks has been progressing seamlessly across the 774 local government areas.

A statement issued yesterday by the spokesman, Ministry of Labour and Employment said "the minister also pointed out that the information regarding the banks attached to the specific local government areas could be found in the project's website: www.specificpublicworks.gov.ng."

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Heavy rains kill 12 people in India, damage crops

Heavy rains have killed at least 12 people in southern India and caused widespread flooding in the city Hyderabad, home to major IT companies and startups, government officials said on Wednesday.A wall collapsed killing nine people in Hyder...

Minor girl ends life after being repeatedly molested in UP's Pratapgarh

A minor girl allegedly died by suicide by jumping into a well in Puwasi village of UPs Pratapgarh district, after being repeatedly molested by three people of her village, the police said on Wednesday. According to the police, the incident ...

Indian national dies in fatal workplace accident in Singapore

A 39-year-old Indian national in Singapore died after a steel beam fell on him at an industrial site, according to a media report on Wednesday. The police said they were alerted to an industrial accident at 40 Tuas West Road on Sunday, TODA...

Australian politician tells inquiry Chinese visa scheme was a scam

An Australian politician at the centre of a corruption probe told an inquiry on Wednesday that he had received envelopes full of thousands of dollars in cash at his parliament office as part of a scheme for Chinese nationals to fraudulently...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020