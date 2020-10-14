Nigeria govt. reschedule initiation of Public Works program from October 1 to November 1

The Government of Nigeria has rescheduled the initiation of the Public Works program to November 1, according to a news report by This Day.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN) has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the rescheduling of the program that was supposed to engage 1, 000 persons from each of the 774 local government areas for menial jobs for three months.

Mr. President has approved the request of @fkeyamo to reschedule the commencement date of the Special Public Works Programme from 1st October to the 1st of November, 2020. The programme is engaging 1000 persons from each of the 774 LGAs in the country for menial jobs for 3 months — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) October 13, 2020

Keyamo said the approval was based on his memo to the President informing him that most of the proposed project sites were still water-logged as the rains had not abated.

The program, he noted, was designed for execution during the dry season when most of the project sites would be ready for work.

He said that capturing of those to be engaged by the selected banks has been progressing seamlessly across the 774 local government areas.

A statement issued yesterday by the spokesman, Ministry of Labour and Employment said "the minister also pointed out that the information regarding the banks attached to the specific local government areas could be found in the project's website: www.specificpublicworks.gov.ng."