Guj: Two revenue officials caught taking bribe of Rs 1 lakh

The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has caught two revenue officers for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a contractor engaged in highway work, an official said on Wednesday. A team of the ACB laid a trap at the revenue office in Padra village of Vadodara district on Tuesday and caught revenue officer Galabhai Bariya and deputy revenue officer Kamjibhai Pargi red-handed while accepting the bribe money, the official said.

According to an ACB release, the complainant had recently bagged a contract to lay clay on a section of the under-construction Vadodara-Mumbai Highway passing through Padra taluka of Vadodara. The contractor had sought a clearance from the mines and minerals department to dig clay from nearby villages and had forwarded the files to Padra revenue office for an opinion, it was stated.

The accused had first demanded Rs 1.5 lakh from the contractor and then settled for Rs 1 lakh, the release said.