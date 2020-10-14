Russia will respond in kind against EU sanctions over Navalny case, foreign minister says

Russia will respond in kind against EU sanctions over Navalny case, foreign minister saysReuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-10-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 14:58 IST
Moscow will respond in kind against European Union sanctions over the case of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.
European Union foreign ministers backed a Franco-German plan on Monday to impose sanctions on Russians suspected of poisoning Navalny with a nerve agent.
Navalny fell violently ill and collapsed while travelling from Siberia to Moscow in August. He was airlifted to a Berlin hospital, where doctors found he had been poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent.
- READ MORE ON:
- Russians
- Navalny
- Novichok
- Alexei Navalny
- Russian
- Sergei Lavrov
ALSO READ
World News Roundup: Putin critic Navalny's approval rating surges in wake of poisoning; Turkey deal clears way for Belarus sanctions and more
Kremlin says Navalny works with CIA after he accuses Putin of poisoning
Kremlin accuses CIA of working with critic Navalny, says he's receiving instructions from 'instructors'
Kremlin says Navalny works with CIA, after he accuses Putin of poisoning
Navalny blames Putin for poisoning, vows to return to Russia