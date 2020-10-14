Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uganda presidential hopeful Bobi Wine says security forces raid his office

They have broken into offices and taken away valuable documents and other items. Some comrades have been injured. The partisanship of security agencies ahead of the election is stinking," he said.

Reuters | Kampala | Updated: 14-10-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 16:57 IST
Uganda presidential hopeful Bobi Wine says security forces raid his office

Ugandan presidential hopeful Bobi Wine, also a pop star and lawmaker, said on Wednesday security forces had raided his office and taken away documents, amid what the opposition says is a campaign of harassment by the government.

In a tweet Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, said the security personnel had also taken away other unnamed items.

"The military and police just raided our head office in Kamwokya. They have broken into offices and taken away valuable documents and other items. Some comrades have been injured. The partisanship of security agencies ahead of the election is stinking," he said.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Eskom probe leads to four arrests

Members of Parliament have heard how R44.4 million was channelled from Eskoms contractors, through sub-contracted companies, to four Eskom officials in a Special Investigating Unit SIU probe, which has led to four arrests. Briefing the Nati...

Thai democracy protesters march despite police, rival groups

Thai activists hoping to keep up the momentum in their campaign for democratic change launched a third major rally in Bangkok on Wednesday, amid concerns about a possible confrontation with police or rival groups supporting the government. ...

Maha allows metro trains to run from Oct 15, reopens libraries

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to allow metro trains in Mumbai to operate from October 15 in a phased manner under its mission begin again. The government also allowed reopening of all state-run and private libraries from T...

Iran reports 279 coronavirus deaths, highest daily toll since Feb

Irans health ministry on Wednesday reported 279 deaths from the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours, the highest daily tally recorded since February, bringing total fatalities to 29,349 in the hardest-hit Middle Eastern country. Ministry s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020