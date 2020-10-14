Dhankhar picks on Beleghata blast to criticise TMC govt

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Wednesday picked out the Beleghata blast incident to criticise the Trinamool Congress government in the state calling it the "principal violator and tormentor of the citizens", whose rights it is entrusted to protect. Dhankhar, who has been at odds with the Mamata Banerjee dispensation since assuming charge over a year ago, said he had flagged the issues of human rights violation, political violence and others with the state government on various occasions.

He shared a letter he had written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on October 11 in which he had expressed concern over worsening law and order situation in the state. "Moment I raise issue @MamataOfficial of illegal bomb-making; outlaws perpetrating violence; - there is shocker in wait- Manish Shukla killing and now Blast rips roof off club in Kolkata's Beliaghata," he said in a tweet.

"Urged CM in communication to take steps post our Oct 11 tele conversation," he added. His comments come a day after an explosion early on Tuesday blew off a club's asbestos roof and damaged a portion of its wall at Beleghata in the eastern part of the city. None was injured in the blast, which occurred on the second floor of the club.

"Recent events @MamataOfficial indicate most unfortunate spectacle unfolding in the State for democracy - as government, supposedly upholder of the rights of the citizens, is turning out its principal violator and tormentor @WBPolice @KolkataPolice," Dhankhar said in a series of tweets. "Flagged @MamataOfficial incremental rise human rights violations, relentless political violence, quelling of opposition, virtual free run to 'syndicate and police' santras and corruption, unauthorised infesting of power corridors-all antithesis of democracy and rule of law," he said.

In his letter to the chief minister Dhankhar had brought up the issue of October 8 rally of BJP and the police allegedly knocking off the turban of a Sikh private security officer, terming it as the worst crime in a civilized society governed by the rule of law. "On October 8, all witnessed extensive breaches of basic and affirmed rights of the people. Enormity of violations generated widespread consternation, reaction and wrath in the public when state apparatus unleashed a virtual reign of terror with barbaric insensitivity. What happened graduate to the worst crimes in a civilised society governed by the Rule of Law," the letter read.

The governor said the disrespectful treatment to the turban of a Sikh reflects the highhandedness of law enforcement agencies. "What happened to a Sikh has sent shock waves beyond the State. As per details in public domain, he (the person) was insultingly beaten, dragged and his turban disrespectfully treated in full public view by unstoppable police personnel.

"Such highhandedness of law enforcement agencies, is more than apparent, with the episode gradually unfolding. This is also outrage our Bengali culture - indelible taint on our well earned 'bhadra manus' (Bengali gentleman) image," he wrote. There was controversy after visuals of the police beating up a Sikh man during BJP's protest last week went viral on social media. A section of the netizens claimed that the police had pulled at his turban during the scuffle.

The man, identified as 43-year-old Balwinder Singh, is a resident of Bhatinda in Punjab. The West Bengal government had said that a political outfit was deliberately giving "communal colour" to the incident involving the Sikh person, whose turban, it said, came off during a scuffle with the police, to serve its "narrow partisan interest".

The state home department had said in a tweet that the person was arrested as per law for carrying illegal firearms during BJP's march to the secretariat programme..