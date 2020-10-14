IPL betting module busted in Delhi, five held

The Delhi Police has busted a cricket betting module and arrested five people for their alleged involvement in betting on the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches. The police have seized Rs 28.55 lakhs cash, 12 mobile phones, two laptops, three TVs and other betting articles from their possession.

According to a statement issued by Delhi Police, the accused have been identified as Shah Kamal (32), resident of Ramesh Park, Mohammad Umar (19), Mohammad Imran (26), Devender aka Golu (26), Akil (24), residents of Trilok Puri. "With the arrest of five persons, Special Staff East District has busted a module that was actively involved in betting on Chennai Super King and Sun Riser Hyderabad match in IPL tournament," the police said.

"On specific inputs about a betting module on IPL matches being operated in east district, a raid was conducted at the Ramesh Park and all the accused were arrested with all the logistics needed to play betting along with huge cash," added Police. A case has been registered at Laxmi Nagar police station and further investigation is underway.

During interrogation, accused persons disclosed that they are habitual offenders who had been committing this crime for a long period of time and never been caught. "Shah Alam is the one who arranges all the logistics. He got this crime learnt through Afjal resident of Uttar Pradesh. Arrested Umar is the man who makes all the data entry into software having betting rates. On the very next day arrested Imran collects all the betting money from the clients spread across Delhi and NCR," police said. (ANI)