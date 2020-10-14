Cabinet apprised of MoU for cooperation in groundwater management

Cabinet apprised of MoU for cooperation in groundwater managementPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 20:19 IST
The Union Cabinet was apprised of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) to promote cooperation in surface and groundwater training, education and research to achieve water security for agricultural, urban, industrial and environmental purposes, the Jal Shakti Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
The MoU was signed between CGWB and Managing Aquifer Recharge and Sustaining Groundwater Use through Village-level Intervention (MARVI) Partners, Australia in October last year.
The Union Cabinet meeting on Wednesday was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
