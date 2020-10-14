Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women's group named in Delhi riots chargesheet demands action against 'real' culprits

Women activists under the banner 'Mahila Ekta Yatra' on Wednesday demanded that the ''real perpetrators'' of the northeast Delhi riots be brought to book.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 21:01 IST
Women's group named in Delhi riots chargesheet demands action against 'real' culprits

Women activists under the banner 'Mahila Ekta Yatra' on Wednesday demanded that the ''real perpetrators'' of the northeast Delhi riots be brought to book. Last month, Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet before a city court under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other relevant laws against 15 people for a "larger conspiracy" behind the communal violence that unfolded in northeast Delhi in February.

The chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police assigns blame for the communal violence to protestors, activists and students who were peacefully expressing their opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).  The chargesheet, filed in September, also mentions the Mahila Ekta Yatra, a statement said. "We, the participants of the Mahila Ekta Yatra, demand that all steps be taken to ensure that real perpetrators of the Delhi violence are brought to book and the persecution of peaceful dissenters is immediately stopped," a statement issued by the group said.

Calling the allegations "completely false and fabricated", the activists from Mahila Ekta Yatra said "they are part of a persistent effort to suppress legitimate, peaceful expression of political opinion and opposition by criminalising it through perverse re-scripting of the truth and facts".  Delhi Police chief S N Shrivastava had last month said the force was serving its oath and the Constitution with conviction and integrity. He had asserted that the Delhi police's investigations in criminal cases are guided by facts and evidence, not by reputations and personalities. Responding to former IPS officer Julio Ribeiro's letter in which he had questioned the police's investigation in the Delhi riots, Shrivastava said there are several entities who have their reasons to weave a "web of deception" and push a "false narrative of bias and insensitivity" on the part of the police.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Mizoram outfit threatens strike over border dispute with Assam

Aizawl-based Joint Action Committee JAC on Inner Line Forest Reserve on Wednesday urged the Mizoram government to take steps to settle the decades-old border dispute with Assam, threatening an indefinite strike over the issue. Addressing a ...

Mulayam tests COVID positive

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the party tweeted on WednesdaySamajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has tested positive for COVID-19, and is being monitored by doctors. As of no...

Teen detained for death of four-year-old boy in Navi Mumbai

The police on Wednesday detained a minor girl for the death of her four-year-old neighbour in Navi Mumbai, an official said. According to the police, the boy from Balaram Wadi in Ghansoli had gone missing on September 18 and his body was la...

WHO fears spike in global COVID-19 cases will be followed by increased deaths

The World Health Organizations WHO chief scientist on Wednesday raised concern that the recent global increase in new COVID-19 infections will be followed by rising deaths that currently number around 5,000 every day.Cases are surging, with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020