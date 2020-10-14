Left Menu
Assam, Mizoram agree to settle border dispute, stress on coordination

The two states committed to settle the border dispute at a district-level meeting held in view of the recent conflict, triggered by the torching of a farmhouse in an area claimed by both, he said. The meeting held in Kanhmun village was attended by Mizoram's Mamit district deputy commissioner Lalrozama, Assam's Karimganj district deputy commissioner Anbamuthan MP, police officials, forest officers and other officials of the two states.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 14-10-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 23:25 IST
Assam and Mizoram on Wednesday agreed to settle the border dispute and stressed on coordination to avert any future standoff, an official said. The two states committed to settle the border dispute at a district-level meeting held in view of the recent conflict, triggered by the torching of a farmhouse in an area claimed by both, he said.

The meeting held in Kanhmun village was attended by Mizoram's Mamit district deputy commissioner Lalrozama, Assam's Karimganj district deputy commissioner Anbamuthan MP, police officials, forest officers and other officials of the two states. Representatives of both Mizoram and Assam agreed to put the boundary issue before the higher authorities of their respective state governments in order to resolve the dispute at the earliest, the official said.

It was also decided that police outposts will be set up by both the states in the disputed area where the border standoff took place recently, the official said. Efforts to strengthen inter-state coordination in order to avoid any standoff in the future will also be made, the official said.

Terming the recent incident near Thinghlun village "unfortunate", Lalrozama said it could jeopardise the relation between the two states. He asked the Karimganj deputy commissioner to nab those involved in the torching of farmhouse and destruction of plantations, and take disciplinary action against them.

The deputy commissioner also told Assam officials that Thinghlun village has been occupied by the Mizos, who are involved in cultivation in the vicinity, from time immemorial. Anbamuthan MP told Mizoram officials that the area falls under the jurisdiction of the Singla Forest Reserve in the Karimganj district, and asked them to respect their authority.

The decades-old border dispute between the two states resurfaced on October 9 when officials of Karimganj district, forest department and Assam police allegedly set fire to a farmhouse owned by John Zolawma of Thinghlun village. Mizoram officials alleged that many plantations, including over 1,000 betel nut plants, were destroyed by Assam officials.

Mizoram and Assam share a 164.6 km border. Several dialogues held since 1995 to resolve the dispute have yielded little results.

Meanwhile, Mizoram's apex student body, Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), on Wednesday organised a mass community work and reconstructed the farmhouse owned by John Zolawma, which was allegedly torched..

