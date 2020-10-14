Left Menu
STARS project strengthens efforts to transform education sector, improve quality of learning: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that STARS project, which was approved by the union cabinet earlier in the day, strengthens the country's efforts to transform the education sector and improve the quality of learning.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 23:58 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that STARS project, which was approved by the union cabinet earlier in the day, strengthens the country's efforts to transform the education sector and improve the quality of learning. "The STARS project, which was approved by the Cabinet today, strengthens our efforts to transform the education sector and improve the quality of learning," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

He also referred to the cabinet approving a special package of Rs 520 crores in the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh for a period of five years till FY 2023-24 and ensure funding of DeendayalAntyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) in these Union Territories on a demand-driven basis without linking allocation with poverty ratio during this extended period. "Today's Cabinet decision will further 'Ease of Living' for the people of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh," the Prime Minister said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the STARS project will help improve the quality of education by providing capacity building exercises for the teachers. "A landmark day in the Indian education sector! Modi cabinet has approved the implementation of the 'Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States (STARS) project' worth Rs 5718 crore. Aligned with the objectives of NEP, it will focus on Quality Based Learning Outcomes," he tweeted.

"Breaking the orthodox barriers, PM Narendra Modi govt's STARS project will be based on learning with understanding. It will help improve the quality of education by providing capacity building exercises for the teachers and focusing on monitoring of the school education system," he said in another tweet. Shah also said that special package of Rs 520 crore under Deen Dayal Antyodaya scheme for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will give a huge boost to the economy and empower over 10 lakh women in rural areas by giving them livelihood.

"My gratitude to PM Narendra Modi on the special package of Rs 520 cr under Deen Dayal Antyodaya Rashtriya Ajeevika Mission for J&K & Ladakh. This will give a huge boost to the economy and empower over 10 lakh women in rural areas by giving them livelihood & making them self-reliant," he said. The Cabinet gave its nod for implementation of the STARS project with a total project cost of Rs 5718 crores with the financial support of World Bank amounting to US $ 500 million (approximately Rs 3,700 crores). (ANI)

