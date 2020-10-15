Left Menu
Development News Edition

Libya's Tripoli govt says it holds U.N.-sanctioned alleged people smuggler

Libya's internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) has detained Abdalrahman al-Milad, a coastguard commander sanctioned by the United Nations for alleged human trafficking and migrant smuggling, its interior ministry said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Tripoli | Updated: 15-10-2020 02:03 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 01:21 IST
Libya's Tripoli govt says it holds U.N.-sanctioned alleged people smuggler
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Libya's internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) has detained Abdalrahman al-Milad, a coastguard commander sanctioned by the United Nations for alleged human trafficking and migrant smuggling, its interior ministry said on Wednesday. The ministry said it had detained Milad at the request of the U.N. Security Council and that it had referred the case to the public prosecutor to take legal measures against him.

Milad heads a coastguard unit in Zawiya, just west of Tripoli, and was one of six people sanctioned by the U.N. for involvement in people trafficking or smuggling in Libya two years ago. Migrants had testified that they had been taken to a detention centre on one of the ships used by Milad and were then held in brutal conditions and beaten. He denied any wrongdoing or involvement in smuggling in a phone call to Reuters in 2018.

Smugglers have been able to make vast profits by exploiting a security vacuum in Libya since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi and left many state institutions under the control of armed groups. Libya has been divided since 2014 between the GNA in Tripoli and the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) of Khalifa Haftar.

There are more than half a million migrants in Libya, a major launching point for journeys across the Mediterranean to Europe, according to the U.N., which says it is not a safe port for migrants to be returned to. On Saturday, the medical charity Doctors Without Borders said 60 migrants were being held in captivity by an armed group in Sabratah in western Libya.

TRENDING

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Azeri leader warns of consequences if Armenia moves on gas pipelines

Do we have any chance for The Vampire Diaries Season 9 in future?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump's son Barron tested positive for COVID-19, says Melania Trump

President Donald Trumps 14-year-old son, Barron, tested positive for COVID-19 but exhibited no symptoms, after both of his parents contracted the virus, first lady Melania Trump said on Wednesday.Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibite...

Soccer-Lukaku powers Belgium back to winning ways as they beat Iceland

Stand-in captain Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Belgium got back to winning ways with a 2-1 away triumph over Iceland in the Nations League on Wednesday. Lukaku opened the scoring inside 10 minutes and added a penalty after Birkir Saevarsson...

Soccer-Mbappe strike gives France 2-1 win in Croatia

France stretched their unbeaten run against Croatia to eight games after a late goal by Kylian Mbappe gave the world champions a 2-1 win in their Nations League top-tier Group 3 match on Wednesday. The result left France second in the group...

BRIEF-Fed's Quarles and Kaplan comments at Hoover Institution event

DALLAS FEDS KAPLAN KEY ELEMENT OF NEW FED FRAMEWORK IS CLARITY THAT FED WILL BE LESS PRE-EMPTIVE THAN IN THE PAST DALLAS FEDS KAPLAN CLARIFIES THAT 2 INFLATION IS NOT A CEILING KAPLAN MY OWN SENSE OF MODERATE INFLATION OVERSHOOT IS AROUND...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020